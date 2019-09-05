|
|
Richard Joel Crespy
1954-2019
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Joel Crespy passed away at his home in Albuquerque. He brightened this world for 64 years. Blessed with an infectious smile and mischievous sense of humor, Joel had a knack for lighting up any conversation and a gentlemanly manner that put people at ease.
The son of Harry and Lorraine Crespy, Joel was born in Savannah, Georgia. He traveled with his immediate family through Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico, where his Air Force father was stationed. He settled in Albuquerque. He earned a degree in economics from UNM and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management. After his college years, he met Julie, the love of his life. They married in 1986 and were inseparable.
Joel was a lover of all animals and supported New Mexico Animal Humane and various other rescue groups. He was the proud parent of several of his own rescues.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Julie Rose Giomi Crespy, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry Adam and Dale Crespy of Ann Arbor, MI, and Chuck and Leigh Crespy of Mount Pleasant, MI; as well as his extended family of in-laws and nephews.
Joel worked in managerial roles at GTE, GE, Motorola and Transcore. Shortly before he retired, Joel and Julie moved to T or C, NM. They both served in management positions for the Hatch School District where Joel excelled at his new challenge. During these years he also pursued a passion for golfing and made many new friends.
Joel was an ardent automobile enthusiast who loved classic cars. His passion was restoring old Chevys. Joel owned and raced two Corvettes and was in the process of restoring two Chevy sedansâ€"he was a master craftsman.
He had an honest and sincere demeanor that could disarm even the crustiest person. One of his greatest gifts was his ability to engage people he did not knowâ€"many of whom soon grew to become new friends. He broadened our horizons by taking us places we would have never gone and introducing us to personalities we would have never met. Joel had a sense of adventure that made being with him a joy.
He left this world far too early. His passing will leave a void in the lives of his extended family and friends. The melodic tones of Joel's voice, his charisma, his smile, and his effervescent personality will stay in our memories and hearts forever.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the NM Animal Humane Association, 615 Virginia SE Albuquerque, NM, 87108, www.ahanm.org or the , 2201 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110,
