Richard V. Croghan







We pay tribute to the beautiful life of Richard Croghan, born on August 2, 1935. Richard passed away on October 26, 2020 from a stroke. He leaves behind family and friends who flourished under his unyielding love and generosity.



Richard was a kind, humble and gentle soul. He embodied deep spirituality, along with his love and respect for humanity. His life is marked by the manner in which he served others: as a former Jesuit priest in the Philippines, Associate Dean of Continuing Education at UNM, educator, author, teacher and scholar of Thomas Merton, track and field coach and competitor, mentor and builder of character and most importantly, as a devoted husband and father. Dick loved his family.



Richard enjoyed God's blessings by working and maintaining his garden with his beloved wife. He was also a serious competitive runner who continued enjoying its rewards until the very end.



Due to COVID, there will be no funeral services at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store