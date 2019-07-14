Richard D. Casaus







Richard D.



Casaus, 88,



passed away



peacefully on



Sunday, July 7, 2019 in the presence of his family. Richard was born and raised in Jemez Springs, New Mexico and entered the US Marine Corps in April 1948. He served for four years during the Korean War where he bravely fought in 3 major battles: Battle of Pusan, Battle of Inchon and the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, one of the most renowned battles in US Marine Corps history. Richard retired from the Civil Service where he served over 30 years at the Commissary at Kirtland Air Force Base and spent his retirement years pursuing his hobbies, spending time with family and helping others whenever possible. Richard is survived by his wife, Christina Casaus; children, Michael Casaus, Theresa Kaye and husband Russell, Barbara Sias, Martin Casaus and wife Laurie, Phil Casaus and wife Cathy, Sylvia DePasquale and Patricia Dalke; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, siblings, Ted Casaus and wife Belda, Lawrence Casaus and wife Carmen, Leo Casaus, Clarence Casaus and wife Doris, Joe Casaus, Virginia Johnson and husband Mel, Lupe Ruiz, Debbie



Ravago and husband Ruben. He was preceded in death by his



parents, Alfredo and Rose Casaus; siblings, Henry



O'Conner, Eloy Casaus and Lilly Casaus; and son-in-law, Don Sias. Viewing will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 5:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary and Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 1502 Sara Rd. SE in Rio Rancho. A military burial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N Guadalupe St. in Santa Fe. Please see visit our online guestbook for Richard at



www.frenchfunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019