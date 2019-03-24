Richard E. Burnam
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Burnam.
Richard E.
Burnam, 95, of
Albuquerque passed away on Thursday, March 21st. Rich is
survived by his daughters, Cindy Suppona and
Judy Jones,
sons-in-law
Roger Suppona
and Brian Jones, grandchildren Sarah Montoya (husband Andres), Heather Lemke (husband Jason), Cody
Jones and great granddaughter Liliana Montoya.
He is also survived
by step-daughter Linda
Cepeda (husband Bill) and step-son, Jim Fogleman
(wife Julie), and five
step-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his first wife Marianne Whitlow Burnam and his second wife Violet (Fogleman) Burnam.
Richard was born in Vineland, Florida and graduated from Albuquerque High School at 16 in 1940. He served in the Army Air Corp during
World War II
from 1942 to
1946.
He worked at Sandia Labs,
Riedling Music
Company, and
was a local piano tuner for over
three decades until he retired in his 70s. He had many hobbies throughout his life and if he didn't know how to do something he would do research and figure out how to do it.
His family will miss this gentle man who was always there to help and always did what was right. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Bee Hive Homes for the affection and patience they showed while he was in their care.
Private interment arrangements are being handled by the family.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019