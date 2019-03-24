Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Burnam. View Sign

Richard E. Burnam







Richard E.



Burnam, 95, of



Albuquerque passed away on Thursday, March 21st. Rich is



survived by his daughters, Cindy Suppona and



Judy Jones,



sons-in-law



Roger Suppona



and Brian Jones, grandchildren Sarah Montoya (husband Andres), Heather Lemke (husband Jason), Cody



Jones and great granddaughter Liliana Montoya.



He is also survived



by step-daughter Linda



Cepeda (husband Bill) and step-son, Jim Fogleman



(wife Julie), and five



step-grandchildren.



Richard was preceded in death by his first wife Marianne Whitlow Burnam and his second wife Violet (Fogleman) Burnam.



Richard was born in Vineland, Florida and graduated from Albuquerque High School at 16 in 1940. He served in the Army Air Corp during



World War II



from 1942 to



1946.



He worked at Sandia Labs,



Riedling Music



Company, and



was a local piano tuner for over



three decades until he retired in his 70s. He had many hobbies throughout his life and if he didn't know how to do something he would do research and figure out how to do it.



His family will miss this gentle man who was always there to help and always did what was right. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Bee Hive Homes for the affection and patience they showed while he was in their care.



Private interment arrangements are being handled by the family.



Richard E. BurnamRichard E.Burnam, 95, ofAlbuquerque passed away on Thursday, March 21st. Rich issurvived by his daughters, Cindy Suppona andJudy Jones,sons-in-lawRoger Supponaand Brian Jones, grandchildren Sarah Montoya (husband Andres), Heather Lemke (husband Jason), CodyJones and great granddaughter Liliana Montoya.He is also survivedby step-daughter LindaCepeda (husband Bill) and step-son, Jim Fogleman(wife Julie), and fivestep-grandchildren.Richard was preceded in death by his first wife Marianne Whitlow Burnam and his second wife Violet (Fogleman) Burnam.Richard was born in Vineland, Florida and graduated from Albuquerque High School at 16 in 1940. He served in the Army Air Corp duringWorld War IIfrom 1942 to1946.He worked at Sandia Labs,Riedling MusicCompany, andwas a local piano tuner for overthree decades until he retired in his 70s. He had many hobbies throughout his life and if he didn't know how to do something he would do research and figure out how to do it.His family will miss this gentle man who was always there to help and always did what was right. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Bee Hive Homes for the affection and patience they showed while he was in their care.Private interment arrangements are being handled by the family. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close