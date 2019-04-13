Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. Gallegos. View Sign

Richard F. GallegosRichard F.Gallegos, age85, belovedfather, grandfather, brother,and uncle, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April9, 2019.He was born inPonderosa, NMand was a life-long residentof Bernalillo.Richard enjoyed gardening and making ristrasde chile. He will be fondly remembered by his sense of humor always making people laugh.He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Gallegos; and sister, Tillie Trujillo. Richard is survived by his son Roger Vigil; grandchildren, Kevin and Brian Vigil; his niece whom he regarded as his daughter, Christina Tapia and husband Joe; his siblings, Leo Gallegos and wife Eileen, Connie Taraddei and husband Tony.Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services - AlamedaMortuary, 9420Fourth St. NW,Albuquerque, whereFuneral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho. Casket Bearers will be Cameron Tapia, Phillip Taraddei, Ronnie Padilla, Johnny Padilla, Dalton Padilla, and Jordan Padilla.Those who wish toexpress their condolences please visit Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary

9420 Fourth St. NW

Albuquerque , NM 87114

(505) 898-3160 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 13, 2019

