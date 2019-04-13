Richard F. Gallegos
|
Richard F.
Gallegos, age
85, beloved
father, grandfa
ther, brother,
and uncle, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April
9, 2019.
He was born in
Ponderosa, NM
and was a life-
long resident
of Bernalillo.
Richard enjoyed gardening and making ristras
de chile. He will be fondly remembered by his sense of humor always making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Gallegos; and sister, Tillie Trujillo. Richard is survived by his son Roger Vigil; grandchildren, Kevin and Brian Vigil; his niece whom he regarded as his daughter, Christina Tapia and husband Joe; his siblings, Leo Gallegos and wife Eileen, Connie Taraddei and husband Tony.
Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from
9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services - Alameda
Mortuary, 9420
Fourth St. NW,
Albuquerque, where
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park in Rio Rancho. Casket Bearers will be Cameron Tapia, Phillip Taraddei, Ronnie Padilla, Johnny Padilla, Dalton Padilla, and Jordan Padilla.
Those who wish to
