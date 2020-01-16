Richard G. Kifer
Richard G. Kifer, 86, husband, father, grandfather, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
He served in the United States Air Force, followed by a 40-year career in the retail business. He enjoyed spending time with his church dinner group and working with the Commemorative Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his three children, Kathy (Jim Frazier), Richard Jr. (Terrie), and Michael (Linda); grandchildren, Jeanine, Johanna (Smith), Andrew, and Joel Frazier, Kyle and Kristen Kifer, Bethany (Noel), Michael Jr., and Rebecca Kifer, and seven great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust Street. He will be laid to rest Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , , or the Commemorative Air Force. Please visit our online guestbook for Richard G. Kifer at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 16, 2020