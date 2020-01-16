Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard G. Kifer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard G. Kifer







Richard G. Kifer, 86, husband, father, grandfather, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.



He served in the United States Air Force, followed by a 40-year career in the retail business. He enjoyed spending time with his church dinner group and working with the Commemorative Air Force.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his three children, Kathy (Jim Frazier), Richard Jr. (Terrie), and Michael (Linda); grandchildren, Jeanine, Johanna (Smith), Andrew, and Joel Frazier, Kyle and Kristen Kifer, Bethany (Noel), Michael Jr., and Rebecca Kifer, and seven great-grandchildren.



Friends may visit Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Lomas. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 Locust Street. He will be laid to rest Monday, January 20, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , , or the Commemorative Air Force. Please visit our online guestbook for Richard G. Kifer at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



