Richard G. Kurman
Richard G. Kurman



Richard G. Kurman of Santa Fe, NM died on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He and his wife, Christa (d. 2010) had lived in Santa Fe since 1992. He was 93 years old. A Memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 3PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 E. Barcelona Road, Santa Fe, NM. All are welcome to attend; please observe health protocols (masks required and physical distancing). For more information, please call 505-983-7568.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
September 23, 2020
Mr Kurman was a very special person. I will always remember him very fondly. Rest In Peace.

Cyndi Catanach
Acquaintance
September 23, 2020
My condolences to his surviving family, may his memory be a blessing.
Richard W Prouse
Son
