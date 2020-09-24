Richard G. Kurman







Richard G. Kurman of Santa Fe, NM died on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He and his wife, Christa (d. 2010) had lived in Santa Fe since 1992. He was 93 years old. A Memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 25, 3PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 209 E. Barcelona Road, Santa Fe, NM. All are welcome to attend; please observe health protocols (masks required and physical distancing). For more information, please call 505-983-7568.





