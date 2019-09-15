Richard Gibbs
Richard Gibbs, 89, Retired Colonel USMC and long-time resident of La Madera, NM passed away peacefully at the VA Hospice on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Richard enlisted in the Marines during the Korean War and also served in Vietnam. He was a well-respected Marine and was awarded many honors including the Purple Heart Medal.
Richard was born January 1, 1930 in Belville, Ohio. He traveled to many places in the world and the US. He came to Albuquerque in 1982 where he met and married the love of his life, Jennifer Ward Gibbs. Richard loved his family, which included three step-children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his many friends; his Purple Heart Team; horses; and his home in La Madera.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 820 Broadway SE, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 am. Graveside services and burial at La Madera Cemetery will be held October 5, 2019 at 11 am with a reception following at Richard's home. The family expresses special thanks and gratitude to the Hospice Care Team at the VA Hospital in Albuquerque for their amazing care and support for Richard and his extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NM Military Order of the Purple Heart
www.nmpurpleheart.org.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019