Richard Gregory Gomez







Richard Gregory Gomez, age 52, of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. He was born on September 16, 1966 in Albuquerque, NM to Ernest J. Gomez and Pauline Aragon. Richard loved spending time with his family. He was eager to learn and expose himself to many subjects. He shared a passion for mathematics with his children. He enjoyed camping, playing baseball, and golfing, and was an avid chess player. He had a gentle soul, and rescued and rehabilitated many animal over the course of his life. Richard is preceded in death by his mother Pauline Aragon, brother Michael Aragon, and paternal grandparents Ernest B. Gomez and Bernadette "Bernie" Gomez. He is survived by his father Ernest J. Gomez; wife Jolene Martinez; children: Arlene, Joseph, Bobby, and Vivian (and husband Robert); siblings: Lisa Marie, David (and wife Amy), and Delton; grandchildren: Jeremiah, Carlos, Consuela, and Selena; nieces: Kaelie, Jaelyn, and Kirsten; uncles: Orlando Gomez and Anthony "Al" Gomez; and aunt Janet Hildreth (and husband Brent).



