Richard Gregory Gutierrez
Rich, age 61, was called by his Creator to end his pain on November 13, 2019. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, enjoyed all things outdoors, loved his guitars. All who knew him will recall his smile. He had a kind heart and valued people. Rich never married, survived by Brothers Gil, Ray, Leroy, Sisters Bernadette Callahan, and Virginia Nino.
Readings for a funeral mass of his cremated remains will be recited Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Church, 5712 Paradise Blvd NW, Albuq., NM 87114, 898-0826. Gifts to the church in his memory is valued. A lunch honoring his life will be on Saturday, February 15th, for close family and friends by invite.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 8, 2020