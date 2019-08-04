Richard Huston Williams
February
19, 1931-
December 4, 2018
Born in Buffalo,
NY, to Margaret Preston and
Huston Herbert
Williams, Ri-
chard completed his BSEE and BA in math at Valparaiso University
and his MSEE at the University of New Mexico (UNM). While working at Sandia Labs in Albuquerque, he finished his Sc.D. in electrical and computer engineering at UNM and began teaching there in 1961. He retired as professor emeritus in 1998.
He worked on UNM
hospital's surgery scientific staff, served as a dean of engineering, president of the Faculty Senate, a research professor in neurology at the VA Hospital, and taught graduate courses at UNM Los Alamos. He published numerous articles and a textbook on probability methods in electrical engineering.
In 1968, at the request of UNM's art department, he created a computer program for artists called Art 1 and taught faculty and students during the 1970s how to use it. Recently it was discovered that Richard's work in this field was seminal. He was the first in the USA (and among the first globally)
to create a computer
program specifically for
artists.
A potter for
many years, he
worked
closely with
the Cochiti
Pueblo Native
Americans,
learning their
designs. From
pottery he moved into watercolor
and drawing.
Active in the
Albuquerque arts community, he was also a woodworker, a gardener, and active in Redeemer Lutheran church. See richardhwilliams.com
He and his first wife Dorothy J. Luecke (1931-1993) of Dallas, TX, had six children: Rich (1951-1988); Lynn (1953-2018); Lois;
Mark; Paul, and Jon. In
1999 he married Susan
Clough Wyatt of Fort
Worth, TX. They lived between Albuquerque and Eugene, OR, from 2003 to 2015 before settling permanently in Eugene.
Richard is survived by his wife and his four living children, their spouses/
partners (James Harper,
Sonya Christian, Jane
Howlett, and Hilary
Galian), as well as by
seven grandchildren, six
great-grandchildren, three step-children, and by his brother James B. Williams.
Richard's ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial in late August by his
family. Remembrance
donations may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or to the Storehouse in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019