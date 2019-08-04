Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H. Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Huston Williams



February



19, 1931-



December 4, 2018











Born in Buffalo,



NY, to Margaret Preston and



Huston Herbert



Williams, Ri-



chard completed his BSEE and BA in math at Valparaiso University



and his MSEE at the University of New Mexico (UNM). While working at Sandia Labs in Albuquerque, he finished his Sc.D. in electrical and computer engineering at UNM and began teaching there in 1961. He retired as professor emeritus in 1998.



He worked on UNM



hospital's surgery scientific staff, served as a dean of engineering, president of the Faculty Senate, a research professor in neurology at the VA Hospital, and taught graduate courses at UNM Los Alamos. He published numerous articles and a textbook on probability methods in electrical engineering.



In 1968, at the request of UNM's art department, he created a computer program for artists called Art 1 and taught faculty and students during the 1970s how to use it. Recently it was discovered that Richard's work in this field was seminal. He was the first in the USA (and among the first globally)



to create a computer



program specifically for



artists.







A potter for



many years, he



worked



closely with



the Cochiti



Pueblo Native



Americans,



learning their



designs. From



pottery he moved into watercolor



and drawing.



Active in the



Albuquerque arts community, he was also a woodworker, a gardener, and active in Redeemer Lutheran church. See



He and his first wife Dorothy J. Luecke (1931-1993) of Dallas, TX, had six children: Rich (1951-1988); Lynn (1953-2018); Lois;



Mark; Paul, and Jon. In



1999 he married Susan



Clough Wyatt of Fort



Worth, TX. They lived between Albuquerque and Eugene, OR, from 2003 to 2015 before settling permanently in Eugene.



Richard is survived by his wife and his four living children, their spouses/



partners (James Harper,



Sonya Christian, Jane



Howlett, and Hilary



Galian), as well as by



seven grandchildren, six



great-grandchildren, three step-children, and by his brother James B. Williams.



Richard's ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial in late August by his



family. Remembrance



donations may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or to the Storehouse in Albuquerque.



Richard Huston WilliamsFebruary19, 1931-December 4, 2018Born in Buffalo,NY, to Margaret Preston andHuston HerbertWilliams, Ri-chard completed his BSEE and BA in math at Valparaiso Universityand his MSEE at the University of New Mexico (UNM). While working at Sandia Labs in Albuquerque, he finished his Sc.D. in electrical and computer engineering at UNM and began teaching there in 1961. He retired as professor emeritus in 1998.He worked on UNMhospital's surgery scientific staff, served as a dean of engineering, president of the Faculty Senate, a research professor in neurology at the VA Hospital, and taught graduate courses at UNM Los Alamos. He published numerous articles and a textbook on probability methods in electrical engineering.In 1968, at the request of UNM's art department, he created a computer program for artists called Art 1 and taught faculty and students during the 1970s how to use it. Recently it was discovered that Richard's work in this field was seminal. He was the first in the USA (and among the first globally)to create a computerprogram specifically forartists.A potter formany years, heworkedclosely withthe CochitiPueblo NativeAmericans,learning theirdesigns. Frompottery he moved into watercolorand drawing.Active in theAlbuquerque arts community, he was also a woodworker, a gardener, and active in Redeemer Lutheran church. See richardhwilliams.com He and his first wife Dorothy J. Luecke (1931-1993) of Dallas, TX, had six children: Rich (1951-1988); Lynn (1953-2018); Lois;Mark; Paul, and Jon. In1999 he married SusanClough Wyatt of FortWorth, TX. They lived between Albuquerque and Eugene, OR, from 2003 to 2015 before settling permanently in Eugene.Richard is survived by his wife and his four living children, their spouses/partners (James Harper,Sonya Christian, JaneHowlett, and HilaryGalian), as well as byseven grandchildren, sixgreat-grandchildren, three step-children, and by his brother James B. Williams.Richard's ashes will be interred at Sunset Memorial in late August by hisfamily. Remembrancedonations may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon or to the Storehouse in Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close