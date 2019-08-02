Richard Hamric







On the evening of July 18th, 2019 Richard Jilson Hamric passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his son, daughter and 2 of his sisters. He was born on May 24, 1935 to Gwendolyn and Edward Hamric in Webster County, West Virginia. He married Patsy Gregory in 1961 who also has since passed in November of 2017. He is survived by his daughter Pam Hamric Russell, his son Kevin Hamric, his brother Roger Hamric, sisters Doris Hamric, Frances Triplett, Jeanie Clouser, Ellen Dale and Janet Waybright.



Richard was a proud Marine from 1953-1956 and did a tour of duty on the USS Intrepid. Not long after, he moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and began a new life with Patsy. He also had a long career with PNM. What he will most be remembered by is his quiet demeanor, his willingness to always help friends and neighbors and set an example of what hard and dedication will accomplish in life. He was an intelligent and kind man with a huge heart and an amazing smile.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 2pm at the Riverside Mortuary Chapel at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE. In lieu of flowers, please Donate in Tribute to the Michael J. Fox Organization for Parkinson's research for a cure.



