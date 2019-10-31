Richard Gabriel Herrera
Richard Gabriel "Blister" Herrera, 79, was called to our Lord while surrounded by family on October 24, 2019. Born July 24, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Joe C. and Irene Herrera. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Freddy, Junior, Tommy, Bobby and sister Irene. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Ida, children Richard A., Tanya (Anthony Perea) and Tamara. Grandchildren Gabriella, Natacha, Leahni and Maya, brother Dino and sister Lillian. Richard will be remembered as an avid golfer, fisherman, and silversmith. He loved reading, the casino, his cats, and the Dallas Cowboys! Rosary will be on November 1, at 7:00pm at Garcia Mortuary. Funeral mass will be November 2, at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Church with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019