Beloved "stinking" Dad, loving son, wonderful brother, and quirky uncle went to be with the Lord on March 24th, 2019. An albuquerque native, he was born November 13th, 1950. A genuine lover of life, he will be remembered for his generosity to all and deep passion for fishing and racing. A proud veteran, he served in the



Vietnam War, enlisted in the United States Army from Oct. 1970 to Oct. 1971. Dearly loved by his family and friends, he will be sorely missed.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday April 5th, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE ABQ., NM at 11:00 a.m, Section GG Row 26, Space 10.



