Richard (Dickie) Johnson, Sr.







Seventy-sevenyear-old Richard (Dickie) Johnson, Sr., a resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019.



He is survived by his sons, Richard Johnson, Jr. (Marcia), of Austin, TX, and Robert Johnson; grandson, Berkeley, of Denver, CO; brothers,



Robert (Bobby) Johnson and James (Jimmy) Johnson, Sr., both of Baltimore, MD; sisters-in-laws, Algeria Eastman, of St. Petersburg, FL, Helen Washington, of Albuquerque, NM; many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Charlotte V. Owens and Mr. Robert (Buster) Owens, and brother, Howard Johnson, and his loving wife of 50 years Mary Jean (Jeannie) Johnson.



Richard was the Human Resource manager for the New Mexico State Highway department district 3 for many years in Albuquerque. He is a graduate of University of New Mexico, as well as an avid outdoorsman spending a fair amount of time hunting and fishing throughout the great state of New Mexico. Dickie also took great pride in his community by helping youth and visiting the elderly and shut ins, and those hospitalized.



Richard and Robert would like to take this time to thank Larry Lovato, and family, Dan Morehead, and family, as well as X'Zavier Palmer for their kind Christian deeds. Cremation has occurred; we now ask family, friends and loved ones to spend a moment of time with us on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas, for a celebration of Dickie's life. Rev. Landjur Abukusumo will offer prayer and read a passage.



