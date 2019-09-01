Richard Lee Johnson, Sr. (Ret. MSgt.)
Richard L. Johnson, Sr., went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019. He retired from the Air Force and the Postal Service before opening Rio Rancho Auto Recycles.
Richard is survived by his wife JoAnn of 35 years; and his children, Richard Johnson Jr., Malinda Wilson, Michael Johnson (Robin), Ramonica Pierce, David Baggerly (Yvette), and Cindy Ford (Jason); eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Richard will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Sara Chapel, 4310 Sara Rd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. Committal services will be conducted Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019