Richard Jones
Richard "Dick" Jones



Richard "Dick" Jones, age 98, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his daughters, Margaret (Don) Lenk of Albuquerque, Ellen (John) Kirby of Tuttle, OK; and son, Daniel (Sue) Jones of Albuquerque. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Tom Lenk, Amanda Lenk, Aaron Kirby, Bryce Kirby, Sara Jones, Elizabeth Jones, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jones; infant son, Richard Burton Jones; and parents, Daniel and Margaret Jones of Johnstown, PA. Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roadrunner Foodbank. Special thanks to the staff at The Watermark at Cherry Hills and Ambercare for their loving care to the very end. Please visit our online guestbook for Dick at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
