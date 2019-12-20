|
Richard Joseph Anthony Keppler
Richard Joseph Anthony Keppler, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 18, 2019. He was born the only son of Herman J. Keppler and Marion G. Keppler (Brocksmith) and passed at the age of 83. He grew up in Saint Louis, MO and attended Christian Brothers College in high school. This was followed by a college degree in Aeronautical Engineering which led him to an internship at McDonald Douglas where he was on the team that designed the arresting hook on the U.S. Navy and later the U.S. Air Force's newest fighter, the F-4 Phantom. Newly commissioned in the Air Force in 1958, Richard began his career as a maintenance officer in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Bombing Wing servicing the B-47, B-52 and the then new B-58 bomber. In October 1962 he served as a Missile Combat Crew Commander for an Atlas-F inter-continental ballistic missile during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was underground ready to launch while his loving wife was giving birth to their first of two sons. He served with the Navy as a Liaison Officer for the development of the "Standard Missile" and deployed with the Navy in the Tonkin Gulf off Vietnam on the Aircraft Carriers Enterprise and Kitty Hawk and Lexington; making him an official member of the "Gulf of Tonkin Yacht Club." He was extremely proud (he always talked about it) to serve with the U.S. Air Force "Wild Weasels" as a weapons officer employing the F-105F/G in the "Art of Hunter and Killer Warfare" during the Vietnam War and carries member #732. He concluded his career where he started as a systems engineer and acquisition management officer with the Air Force Weapons Lab at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM. Upon retirement, he and his wife Judith aggressively traveled the world enjoying each other's company and that of close family friends.
Richard is survived by his only love of 62 years, Judith A. Keppler; two sons, Stephen J. Keppler and Edward J. Keppler supported by his wife, Michele Keppler (Quisel); four Keppler grandchildren, Phillip, Andrew, Senna and Cole.
Rosary will be recited Sunday, December 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m., both at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 23, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Annunciation Parish, 2621 Vermont St. NE. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Lt. Col. Keppler at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 20, 2019