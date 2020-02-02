|
Richard L. Burton
Richard (Dick) Burton, passed away at home on January 23, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Melrose, NM on August 9, 1939 to Temple and Dorine Burton. Dick is survived by his wife Jeri, daughter Meghan and son Aric. Three grandchildren, Gideon (Meghan and Jason), Harper and Otto, (Aric and Liz). He is also survived by his sister Panzy Jordan and two brothers, Frank and Paul Burton. Dick was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2016.
Dick received his Civil Engineering degree from the University of New Mexico in 1965. Six months later, he was drafted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. There he worked for the Corps of Engineers researching permafrost at their Permafrost Research Tunnel Facility. Each time we visited Fairbanks, he would take anyone that sounded interested to visit the tunnel. Dick loved anything outdoor and he downhill and water skied until he couldn't.
Dick loved his engineering business. He had over 500 projects working for small municipalities throughout New Mexico and enjoyed providing his services and expertise to each one. Dick worked up to the very end of his life doing what he enjoyed mostâ€¦ engineering.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in his memory at the French Funeral Home at 10500 Lomas Blvd, NE in Albuquerque, NM at 11:00 a.m., on February 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the further research of Parkinson's Disease.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020