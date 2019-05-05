Richard L. Curtiss
Richard "Rick" L. Curtiss, age 71, passed April 24, 2019. He was born in Peoria, IL. Preceding him in death were his parents Joyce Woolridge, and Leslie Curtiss, daughter-in-law, Linda, and grandson Tyler Curtiss.
He is survived by the love of his life, Marie, son Scott, brothers Robert, Ronald, sister Leslie Hacker, grand daughters Jasmine and Desiree. Rick's military career took him around the world for 22 years. He loved music and playing keyboards for everyone. Memorial Service will be at American Legion Post 118, 1500 Barbara LP SE, Rio Rancho, May 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. To view more info and leave online memories and condolences, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019