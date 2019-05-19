|
Richard L. Gruette
Richard L.
Gruette, 77,
passed into eternal life on May 14, 2019, with his wife, Frances, by his side. He was born in Snyder, Texas, on February 19, 1942. He graduated from Roswell High in 1960 and enlisted in the army in October of that year. He entered the Bootstraps program in 1966, obtained his BS in education from NMSU in 1969, and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in August. Richard was severely wounded in Viet Nam on June 5, 1970, when he thwarted an enemy attach near Tra Binh. He was not expected to survive his injuries, which caused him lifelong physical discomfort. For his gallantry in action he was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Combat Infantyman Badge, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was medically retired from the army in October 1971.
His love of history and mathematics led him to pursue a career in teaching. He first taught math at Hayes Middle School in 1973 and transferred to Eldorado High School in 1976 where he taught math until his retirement in 1997. He touched the lives of many students during his years there and inspired students to enter the military as he had. In May 1996 he received his hot air balloon license, flew family and friends from all over the world in his balloon, "The Aftermath", and participated in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta until quadruple bypass surgery in August 2011 ended that chapter of his life. Richard and Frances enjoyed traveling and took two cruises to Alaska, one through the Panama Canal, and across the
ocean to Hawaii in addition to
trips to Italy and Russia.
Richard is
survived by his
wife of 26 years,
Frances, his
daughters; Terri Marquez (Bryan) of Tucson, Arizona, Susan Parks of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Laura Scaccia of Albuquerque, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bonita Taylor, brother-in-law, Bob McCullough, and nephew, Bruce Kaiser. He is also survived by his sisters, Sylva McCullough of Marysville, California, Susan Dunning (Forest) of Sheridan, Wyoming, and his sister-in-law, Bonnie Sokolowski of Ironwood, Michigan, and eight nieces and nephews.
Richard was a kind, thoughtful, and generous man, who deeply touched the lives of those who knew him. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and his fifth beloved dachshund, Levi, whose love for him knew no bounds. We are all grateful for the terrific care Richard received from the VA Hospital in Albuquerque and Hospice of New Mexico. Carolyn and Jacob showed us such extraordinary care and compassion.
Friends and family may visit Monday May 20th from 5 to 7pm at Daniels - Wyoming Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 6pm. Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am at Risen Savior Catholic Church with interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery with military honors. A reception will follow at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation 7601 Wyoming Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87109 505.821.0010. To view more information or to leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
