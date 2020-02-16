|
|
Richard "Dick" Leroy Ulmer
Richard "Dick" Leroy Ulmer, 76, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home in Placitas, NM.
He leaves his wife of 41 years, Diane (Christea) Ulmer; his daughter, Kirsten Pennington; his son, R. Paul Ulmer; his stepson, Robert "Bob" Lewandowski; his stepdaughter, Kellyne "Kelly" Frankman; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Born in Pensacola, FL and raised in Marietta, OH, the son of the late Helen and Paul Ulmer, Dick received his Associates Degree from Ohio Valley, and then the Lord blessed Dick with a scholarship to Oklahoma Christian where he was a member of their first class in Computer Studies at Oklahoma State University.
Dick had a passion for problem solving and team building, and was able to channel that into 40 years with Unisys Corporation (and its predecessors) plus another 10 years as a "CxO Whisperer" in data security software consulting and took an active role in community service by applying these skills to the Anasazi Homeowners Association and the Eastern Sandoval County Association. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Santa Ana Golf Club in Santa Ana, NM.
But most important to Dick was his desire for his life to reflect the peace and comfort that has been dedicated to the glorification of our Heavenly Father and His Son. Dick firmly believed that our Maker has left us a roadmap (the scriptures), and that we must search them for how we are authorized to live our lives, rather than to live as we (or some other human or earthly organization) "think" we should. Dick and Diane have been blessed by being able to serve in fellowship with the Sandia Church of Christ, and hope that family and friends will open their hearts to the Heavenly hope that He offers us.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020