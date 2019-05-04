Richard Louis Best

Obituary
Richard Louis Best

9/8/45-5/4/14



Five years

ago Rick shuffled

off this mortal

coil and on to his

next Adventure.

He was an

author, singer/

songwriter,

actor, magician,

cowboy, and

semi-pro tarot

card reader at

flea markets. He also retired from a long

career in computer technology that began with his technical training in the US Air Force in the early sixties. He is sorely missed by his kids Erin, Austin, and Kelsey, bonus kids

Jenny, Michael, and Jamie, and grandkids Mackenzie, Hunter, Dylan

and Bri. He

was blessed with

a Family of

Friends collected along his winding road that he

loved dearly. He

left behind boxes of pictures of random zoo animals and airplanes,

drawers of half filled notebooks,

a ton of rocks and fossils, and more books on every subject under the sun than is possible for one human to read in one

lifetime.

Thanks Dad.

For Everything.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 4, 2019
