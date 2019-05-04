Richard Louis Best
9/8/45-5/4/14
Five years
ago Rick shuffled
off this mortal
coil and on to his
next Adventure.
He was an
author, singer/
songwriter,
actor, magician,
cowboy, and
semi-pro tarot
card reader at
flea markets. He also retired from a long
career in computer technology that began with his technical training in the US Air Force in the early sixties. He is sorely missed by his kids Erin, Austin, and Kelsey, bonus kids
Jenny, Michael, and Jamie, and grandkids Mackenzie, Hunter, Dylan
and Bri. He
was blessed with
a Family of
Friends collected along his winding road that he
loved dearly. He
left behind boxes of pictures of random zoo animals and airplanes,
drawers of half filled notebooks,
a ton of rocks and fossils, and more books on every subject under the sun than is possible for one human to read in one
lifetime.
Thanks Dad.
For Everything.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 4, 2019