Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Louis Best. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Louis Best



9/8/45-5/4/14







Five years



ago Rick shuffled



off this mortal



coil and on to his



next Adventure.



He was an



author, singer/



songwriter,



actor, magician,



cowboy, and



semi-pro tarot



card reader at



flea markets. He also retired from a long



career in computer technology that began with his technical training in the US Air Force in the early sixties. He is sorely missed by his kids Erin, Austin, and Kelsey, bonus kids



Jenny, Michael, and Jamie, and grandkids Mackenzie, Hunter, Dylan



and Bri. He



was blessed with



a Family of



Friends collected along his winding road that he



loved dearly. He



left behind boxes of pictures of random zoo animals and airplanes,



drawers of half filled notebooks,



a ton of rocks and fossils, and more books on every subject under the sun than is possible for one human to read in one



lifetime.



Thanks Dad.



For Everything.



Richard Louis Best9/8/45-5/4/14Five yearsago Rick shuffledoff this mortalcoil and on to hisnext Adventure.He was anauthor, singer/songwriter,actor, magician,cowboy, andsemi-pro tarotcard reader atflea markets. He also retired from a longcareer in computer technology that began with his technical training in the US Air Force in the early sixties. He is sorely missed by his kids Erin, Austin, and Kelsey, bonus kidsJenny, Michael, and Jamie, and grandkids Mackenzie, Hunter, Dylanand Bri. Hewas blessed witha Family ofFriends collected along his winding road that heloved dearly. Heleft behind boxes of pictures of random zoo animals and airplanes,drawers of half filled notebooks,a ton of rocks and fossils, and more books on every subject under the sun than is possible for one human to read in onelifetime.Thanks Dad.For Everything. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close