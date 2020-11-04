Richard T. Luckett







Richard T. Luckett (1940-2020), longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away October 15, 2020.



His life work was pipefitting and plumbing. Prior to his move to Albuquerque, Richard was employed in this vocation in Monroe, Michigan. In Albuquerque he established his own business and took great pride in providing excellent work via his company "Richard the Plumber". When solar energy became a viable entity he also managed the Solar Unlimited company. During his long career he served the plumbing needs of many Albuquerque residents until retirement.



Through the years Richard shared his home with a cherished cat or two and was dedicated in caring for them. He had a passion for good homemade pie and a love of Mexican food, plentiful in his home city of Albuquerque. Friends of Richard recalled how much he enjoyed football and always rooted for the college teams of Missouri. He was also an avid skier and hiker who loved sharing outdoor adventures with his friends.



Richard leaves family in Missouri- Randy Blackburn and family, Katy Kovar and family - and friends throughout the states. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Kathryn (Hunt) Luckett and sister Betty Blackburn.



His family of friends - Peter Hawes, Peter Wiescamp, Don Anderson, godson Luke Anderson, Jil Anderson, Robert Hodge and Jack Miller - loved him dearly. It was his fond wish that his friends release his ashes from a mountain top in Colorado.





