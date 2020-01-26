Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Maestas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Rick) H. Maestas, 57, lifelong resident of Albuquerque passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. He graduated from West Mesa High school where he played baseball and was city batting champion in 1981. He attended Highlands University and was an avid golfer.



He was preceded in death by his mother Merlinda Mang, sister Shanna Mang and grandfather Howard Black. Rick is survived by his father Benjamin Maestas; grandmother Grace O Black; stepfather Thomas J Mang; Bengy Maestas Jr, (Therese), son Brian



Maestas (Chelsie); Arleen Maestas-Crooks (Jacob), goddaughter BriAnna Crooks; Robert Maestas (Cathy), daughter Renee (Eli) Guerrero, sons Chris and Steven Baca; TJ Mang (Melanie), daughters Jayden and Jasmine, uncles, aunts & other family members.



Services will be held at Holy Rosary, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020. Rosary at 8:15am and the funeral mass to follow at 9am. The reception will be in the Parish Hall after the funeral mass.



