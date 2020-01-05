Richard Martin Leverick (1954 - 2019)
Richard Martin Leverick, age 65, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, AL on June 24, 1954, to Berdine and Alfred Leverick. He received his BA and JD from Baylor University. He married Pamela Ruth Zanetti on May 7, 1994 in Corrales, New Mexico. They were married 25 years. He was owner of Leverick & Musselman, LLC since 1986. He accomplished several precedent setting cases that were heard by the New Mexico Supreme Court. He was an avid Fly Fisherman and was Member of New Mexico State Bar Association, since 1982. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berdine and Alfred Leverick; and daughter, Shannon Leverick. He is survived by wife, Pamela Ruth Leverick of Corrales, NM; daughter, Catlin (Rob) of Houston, TX; mother-in-law, Marilyn Zanetti, Greg, Geoff, Regina and their spouses and families; grandchildren, Logan, Shelby, and Greer; pets, Google and Apple. Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
