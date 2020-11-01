Richard Louis Martinez
Richard Louis Martinez, age 73, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020 (non-COVID). Richard is survived by his mother, Clara Martinez; children, Stephen Martinez and wife Ibeth, Andres Martinez and wife Riann, Rebecca Lopez and husband Joseph; grandchildren Dante, Demetrio, Damian, Delilah, Alexander, Jonah, Sophia, and Manuel; brother Danny Martinez and wife Renee; sister-in-law Ernestine Tafoya; nieces Julie Chance, Andrea Gomez-Donart and husband Nathan, Meghan Martinez and husband Colbran Starzynski; nephew Ryan Martinez; aunt Gloria Sena; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years Gloria Martinez, his second wife Elizabeth Hall, and his father Richard S. Martinez.
After graduating from New Mexico State University, Rick became a member of the Air National Guard. He went on to have a long career as an Electrical Engineer at PNM. Following retirement, he had several more 'careers' including stocking the shelves at Manuel's Food Market, his family store, wood carving artist, handyman to anyone, electrical math and power distribution teacher for PNM, president of his neighborhood association, and active involvement with the PNM retiree group.
Everyone who knew Rick knew him as extremely generous, talented, humorous, athletic, artistic, and kind. He always put others before himself and never let anyone down when he made a commitment. He was an exceptional father, grandfather, son, brother, husband and friend and will be dearly missed by all.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a small private service for family only. For everyone else there will also be a live virtual presentation of the service Fri., Nov 6, beginning at 9:00am by going to www.gabaldonmortuary.net
and clicking the link.
In his later years Rick spent nearly every day working with his mother, Clara, at Manuel's Food Market. Please commemorate his commitment with us on Saturday, Nov 7, anytime between 10am-4pm while you shop for groceries at 601 Edith NE.