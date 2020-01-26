Richard O. Rarrick, Jr.
Richard (Chigger) Rarrick passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on January 17, 2020 at the age of 72 in Albuquerque. He was a retired Journeyman Wireman with the IBEW and a Vietnam War veteran. Chigger is survived by his love and partner of 40 years Sharyl Melichar, daughter Becky Foster, son Richard D. Rarrick, three grandsons Cameron, Aaron and Tristan, brothers Buddy Rarrick and family, Tom Rarrick and family, cousin Shawn and his extended family and many longtime friends.
It was Chigger's wish that there be no service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020