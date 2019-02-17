Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. McGoey. View Sign

Richard P. McGoey







Richard P.



McGoey, age 67, died unexpectedly the night of January 31, 2019. He worked as a



legal researcher, first at the



UNM Law School



Library for



nearly 10 years, and then at



the Sutin, Thayer, and Browne Law Firm for 32 years. He enjoyed home improvement projects, computer problem-solving, watching movies, cooking, and time with family.



Richard was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He attended the University of Denver in Colorado. After college graduation, he moved to Taos, NM and developed skills as a woodworker. He married his wife Anne in June 1975. A year later they moved to Albuquerque.



He is survived by his wife Anne Doerfert



McGoey; his



older son Arthur McGoey, his wife Sophie (Amy)



Brasfield, and



their two



children Pene-



lope and Thomas Brasfield; his



younger son Robert McGoey, his



partner Luisa



Zamora, and



their friend Modestina



Weeden; and his older



sister Carolyn Stephenson.



A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the First Unitarian Church 3701 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.



In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Denver Program Development Department by using this link:



