Richard P. McGoey
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. McGoey.
Richard P.
McGoey, age 67, died unexpectedly the night of January 31, 2019. He worked as a
legal researcher, first at the
UNM Law School
Library for
nearly 10 years, and then at
the Sutin, Thayer, and Browne Law Firm for 32 years. He enjoyed home improvement projects, computer problem-solving, watching movies, cooking, and time with family.
Richard was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He attended the University of Denver in Colorado. After college graduation, he moved to Taos, NM and developed skills as a woodworker. He married his wife Anne in June 1975. A year later they moved to Albuquerque.
He is survived by his wife Anne Doerfert
McGoey; his
older son Arthur McGoey, his wife Sophie (Amy)
Brasfield, and
their two
children Pene-
lope and Thomas Brasfield; his
younger son Robert McGoey, his
partner Luisa
Zamora, and
their friend Modestina
Weeden; and his older
sister Carolyn Stephenson.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the First Unitarian Church 3701 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
In lieu of flowers, people may donate to the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Denver Program Development Department by using this link: http://bit.ly/RichardMcGoey.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019