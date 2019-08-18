Richard P. Parker
On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Richard P. Parker, loving husband and father of
four children,
passed away
peacefully at the age of 89. Richard was born July 1, 1930 in Oberlin Ohio to Webster and Marjorie Parker. He studied at Ohio University, earning a degree in photo chemistry which took him to Germany where he was a staff photographer in the US Army at the end of World War II. Following his time in the service he moved to Albuquerque and met the love of his life, Berta Seibold. They married in 1961. They raised two daughters, Dodie and Paula and two sons, Chris and Klindt. He also loved his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Richard was passionate about mountaineering and the outdoors. He climbed many peaks in the West in his younger years. Richard always sought adventure. His love of Mexico and Mexican history lead him to travel to Mexico often and became a passionate dealer of Mexican coins. Richard was also a successful contractor and built many projects in the New Mexico area. He also built an amazing cabin in Northern New Mexico that was his favorite place to spend
time with friends and family. The cabin was also a refuge for migrating hummingbirds which he loved dearly. Always making sure they had plenty of feeders to drink from. He was known for his big smile, his ability to tell a tall tale and his great cooking skills. Richard was preceded in death by his father Webster and mother Marjorie. He is survived by his wife Berta and his four children, Dodie, Paula, Chris and Klindt as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a small private memorial with immediate family only. If you knew Dick, you know he would want you to raise a glass in his memory. Condolences can be sent to French Funerals.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019