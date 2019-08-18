Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard P. Parker







On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Richard P. Parker, loving husband and father of



four children,



passed away



peacefully at the age of 89. Richard was born July 1, 1930 in Oberlin Ohio to Webster and Marjorie Parker. He studied at Ohio University, earning a degree in photo chemistry which took him to Germany where he was a staff photographer in the US Army at the end of World War II. Following his time in the service he moved to Albuquerque and met the love of his life, Berta Seibold. They married in 1961. They raised two daughters, Dodie and Paula and two sons, Chris and Klindt. He also loved his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Richard was passionate about mountaineering and the outdoors. He climbed many peaks in the West in his younger years. Richard always sought adventure. His love of Mexico and Mexican history lead him to travel to Mexico often and became a passionate dealer of Mexican coins. Richard was also a successful contractor and built many projects in the New Mexico area. He also built an amazing cabin in Northern New Mexico that was his favorite place to spend



time with friends and family. The cabin was also a refuge for migrating hummingbirds which he loved dearly. Always making sure they had plenty of feeders to drink from. He was known for his big smile, his ability to tell a tall tale and his great cooking skills. Richard was preceded in death by his father Webster and mother Marjorie. He is survived by his wife Berta and his four children, Dodie, Paula, Chris and Klindt as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a small private memorial with immediate family only. If you knew Dick, you know he would want you to raise a glass in his memory. Condolences can be sent to French Funerals.



Richard P. ParkerOn Sunday, August 11, 2019, Richard P. Parker, loving husband and father offour children,passed awaypeacefully at the age of 89. Richard was born July 1, 1930 in Oberlin Ohio to Webster and Marjorie Parker. He studied at Ohio University, earning a degree in photo chemistry which took him to Germany where he was a staff photographer in the US Army at the end of World War II. Following his time in the service he moved to Albuquerque and met the love of his life, Berta Seibold. They married in 1961. They raised two daughters, Dodie and Paula and two sons, Chris and Klindt. He also loved his 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Richard was passionate about mountaineering and the outdoors. He climbed many peaks in the West in his younger years. Richard always sought adventure. His love of Mexico and Mexican history lead him to travel to Mexico often and became a passionate dealer of Mexican coins. Richard was also a successful contractor and built many projects in the New Mexico area. He also built an amazing cabin in Northern New Mexico that was his favorite place to spendtime with friends and family. The cabin was also a refuge for migrating hummingbirds which he loved dearly. Always making sure they had plenty of feeders to drink from. He was known for his big smile, his ability to tell a tall tale and his great cooking skills. Richard was preceded in death by his father Webster and mother Marjorie. He is survived by his wife Berta and his four children, Dodie, Paula, Chris and Klindt as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a small private memorial with immediate family only. If you knew Dick, you know he would want you to raise a glass in his memory. Condolences can be sent to French Funerals. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close