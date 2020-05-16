Richard P. Valdez Sr.







On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Richard P Valdez Sr., joined our Lord in Heaven. Richard was born in Antonito, Co, and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM for over 64 years. He passed after a brief fight against Covid-19, at the age of 74.



Richard will be missed every day by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Leonella. He is also survived by his sons Richard Jr. (Stephanie) and Michael, grandchildren Richard III and Gabrielle, sisters Sally Sotelo and Rita Beebe (Clayton), sisters in law Mary Ann Chavez, Jeanette Bynon, and Eileen Chavez, niece Jennifer (Neil) Kueffer, as well as uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and many godchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents Benito and Matilde Valdez, sisters Elizabeth Sotelo and Della Tafoya, grandparents, as well as aunts and uncles.



After moving to Albuquerque, Richard built a life filled with friendship and love. He was a graduate of Albuquerque High School. Richard started his career with the railroad but moved on to working with the telephone company, where he retired in 2001 after an amazing 33-year career. In retirement, he spent his time traveling the world with family and friends. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren, teaching them all that he could, and participating in every activity and event in their lives.



Richard faithfully served his Catholic community at St. Bernadette's Church and through the Knights of Columbus. He loved socializing with everyone around him and will be missed by those who were blessed to have had him in their lives. He lived every day with "complete passion".



Due to health restrictions, and the continued safety of his family and friends, a Catholic Mass and celebration of Richard's life will take place later this summer. The family would like to offer continued prayers and thanks to the amazing health care providers that stayed with Richard throughout.





