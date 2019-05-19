Richard Rarick
Richard Stanford Rarick was born in Texas County, Oklahoma on October 6, 1923.
His parents were
Ava C. Rarick
and Rada Mae
Rarick.
Stan graduated from high school and college in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1943, he served on Iwo Jima and in Japan before returning to Oklahoma after his
discharge.
On October 20, 1946 he married Ruby Jean Miller of Guymon, Oklahoma.
Completing his Masters Degree at the University of Kansas, he was employed in 1948 to teach history and drama
at Albuquerque
High School. Stan also served Albuquerque Public
Schools as
principal of Ernie
Pyle Middle
School where he
initiated the
district Middle
School program. As North Area
Associate Superintendent he founded Freedom High School. Following retirement as District Director of Middle Schools, Stan found pleasure volunteering and gardening.
Stan is survived by his two sons, Richard Jan
Rarick and Charles Edwin Rarick.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019