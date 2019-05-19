Richard Rarick

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Rarick.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM
87110
(505)-884-1188
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Rarick



Richard Stanford Rarick was born in Texas County, Oklahoma on October 6, 1923.

His parents were

Ava C. Rarick

and Rada Mae

Rarick.

Stan graduated from high school and college in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1943, he served on Iwo Jima and in Japan before returning to Oklahoma after his

discharge.

On October 20, 1946 he married Ruby Jean Miller of Guymon, Oklahoma.

Completing his Masters Degree at the University of Kansas, he was employed in 1948 to teach history and drama

at Albuquerque

High School. Stan also served Albuquerque Public

Schools as

principal of Ernie

Pyle Middle

School where he

initiated the

district Middle

School program. As North Area

Associate Superintendent he founded Freedom High School. Following retirement as District Director of Middle Schools, Stan found pleasure volunteering and gardening.

Stan is survived by his two sons, Richard Jan

Rarick and Charles Edwin Rarick.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.