Richard RarickRichard Stanford Rarick was born in Texas County, Oklahoma on October 6, 1923.His parents wereAva C. Rarickand Rada MaeRarick.Stan graduated from high school and college in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1943, he served on Iwo Jima and in Japan before returning to Oklahoma after hisdischarge.On October 20, 1946 he married Ruby Jean Miller of Guymon, Oklahoma.Completing his Masters Degree at the University of Kansas, he was employed in 1948 to teach history and dramaat AlbuquerqueHigh School. Stan also served Albuquerque PublicSchools asprincipal of ErniePyle MiddleSchool where heinitiated thedistrict MiddleSchool program. As North AreaAssociate Superintendent he founded Freedom High School. Following retirement as District Director of Middle Schools, Stan found pleasure volunteering and gardening.Stan is survived by his two sons, Richard JanRarick and Charles Edwin Rarick. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019

