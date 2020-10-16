Richard Repka

Richard RepkaRichard A. Repka passed away on October 7, 2020 peacefully at home in his sleep. He is preceded in death by his first wife Amber Marie McAuley. He is survived by his four children, wife Alexandra Jones, his parents Richard and Patricia Repka, Amber's parents Margaret and Daniel McAuley, two siblings, several aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews, his goddaughter, also a brotherhood full of strong union brothers through IUEC Local 131.He was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 13, 1985. He spent his younger years in south Albuquerque with his older sister Candice Morrow and his younger brother Robert Repka. As a teenager he lived on the Taos Pueblo with the Lujan family. He was a devoted father, husband, elevator constructor, and a Christian, although he believed strongly in the native culture he grew up in. He took tremendous pride in it all and gave all he had to give in every aspect of his life. He was a kind and generous soul and will be missed by many.Richard's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:30pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St. SW 87102. Rosary will be recited at 6:30pm followed by a Service at 7:00pm. Please visit Richard's online guestbook at