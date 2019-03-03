Richard Rohe
Richard Lee
Rohe, 68, left
this world on
February 22,
2019. Born May 24, 1950 in Coral Gables, Fl to Robert Lee Rohe and Virginia Davies
Rohe. An original conch from the Keys Richard
lives on in the
homes built and the lives he touched, the stories he told, and through his art work.
He is greatly missed by his devoted and beloved wife, Laura, three children: Ryan (Sarah), Theresa Marie and Christopher, and by his two grandchildren,
Abbie and Jack. He is also survived by
four brothers
Robert Jr.
(Sylvia), Roy
(Dee), Lee
(Susan) and
Dale (Ellen).
A Celebration of
Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a 529 College Savings Plan to help fund the educations of the
younger children. Please send checks to: The Education Plan, POB 173691, Denver, CO 80217. Write gift on top of check, memo line Theresa Rohe AC:
2000384971 &/or Christopher Rohe AC: 2000384972.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019