Richard Rohe







Richard Lee



Rohe, 68, left



this world on



February 22,



2019. Born May 24, 1950 in Coral Gables, Fl to Robert Lee Rohe and Virginia Davies



Rohe. An original conch from the Keys Richard



lives on in the



homes built and the lives he touched, the stories he told, and through his art work.



He is greatly missed by his devoted and beloved wife, Laura, three children: Ryan (Sarah), Theresa Marie and Christopher, and by his two grandchildren,



Abbie and Jack. He is also survived by



four brothers



Robert Jr.



(Sylvia), Roy



(Dee), Lee



(Susan) and



Dale (Ellen).



A Celebration of



Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a 529 College Savings Plan to help fund the educations of the



younger children. Please send checks to: The Education Plan, POB 173691, Denver, CO 80217. Write gift on top of check, memo line Theresa Rohe AC:



2000384971 &/or Christopher Rohe AC: 2000384972.



