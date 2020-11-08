Richard Elphege Roy
Richard Elphege Roy passed away on October 30th, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was 82 years old. He was born the eldest of three children to Raymond and Elizabeth Roy in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Richard graduated from Nashua High School class of 1956, and then entered the New Hampshire National Guard where he served and received an honorable discharge. After graduating from Bentley College in Boston with a degree in Accounting/Finance, Richard had a successful career with a number of businesses in the Northeast US holding positions ranging from Comptroller to Treasurer to Vice President of Finance. The remainder of his work life was spent as the Finance Director of JCC in West Haven, CT. and then Finance Director of the JCC Albuquerque where he left a lasting impact with many people there. After retirement, Richard continued to be active in volunteering at places like Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center and Bear Canyon Senior Center as well as giving assistance at the New Mexico Holocaust Museum.
As a hobby, Richard was an early adopter of personal computers. Prompted by using business machines at work, he developed an interest in home computing and by the mid '90s had begun building his own machines as well as helping to furnish others with their own. His enthusiasm with this new technology fostered interest with others in his family who eventually pursued work in the field of computer science. As well as computing, Richard was an Excel guru who was constantly looking for the latest tips and advances in the product. He shared personal finance spreadsheets with others to help them create working budgets to focus on expenses.
Richard leaves behind a brother David Thomas Roy, sons Rick Roy and wife Annie, Brian Roy and wife Miranda, and Chris Roy, and grandchildren Victoria Roy, Natalie Roy, Chris Roy, Ian Roy, and Payton Roy, as well as nieces, nephews and their respective families in New Hampshire.
Richard had a very positive effect on those who knew him with his generosity, honesty and work ethic. He will be remembered as a caring and loving person who never hesitated to help where it was needed regardless of personal impact. We love you very much, Dad, and envision you reunited with your sister Marie talking and laughing right now.
We are anticipating having a Celebration of Life for Richard E. Roy possibly in the spring of 2021, details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/
or The American Kidney Fund: www.kidneyfund.org/
.