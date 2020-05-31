Milo G. MyersMilo G. Myers passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 78. Milo was born to Cecil and Juneidabeth Myers in Des Arc, Arkansas. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Myers; daughter and son-in-law, Sam and David Sims; grandchildren, Emily and Jason Sims; brother, William Myers; dear friend, Pat Kneen; and many, many other family and friends who truly adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Margaret Myers. Milo grew up in Fayetteville, Arkansas and was graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in Chemical Engineering and commissioned into the United States Air Force in 1964. He met his wife Ellen while both were stationed with the Air Force in Athens, Greece where they were married, and Sam was born. As a family they traveled the world to various stations until his retirement at the rank of LtCol in 1984. The family settled in Albuquerque and Milo began a 17-year second career with the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department. Upon retirement from the city in 2002 Milo became a volunteer docent at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History and worked a weekly shift until recently.Milo and Ellen lived at La Vida Llena Retirement Community since 2007 where they enjoyed the full life and made many friends. He was affectionately known as "the mayor" because of how active he was in the community and how he was always willing to lend a hand.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Full Life Foundation, 10501 LaGrima de Oro NE, Suite 361, Albuquerque, NM 87111 or The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History,A life celebration will be held at a later date. To be kept informed of the celebration plans please email the family at myersabq119@gmail.com. Please visit our online guestbook for Milo at