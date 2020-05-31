Richard S. Harris







Richard S. Harris (Dick), a loving father, grandfather, good friend and fun loving devoted husband, Msgt USAF (Ret) Dick was Born 27 August 1932 in Philadelphia, PA. Died 20 May, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM of age related illnesses. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 52 years Dale Arlene, his sister Florence and by son Eric James. Dick entered the Air Force in 1952 and served in Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Germany, Greece and many States in the US. Dick married the love of his life Dale in February 1957. The couple enjoyed the military style of life, traveling to many Air Bases overseas and in the US.



During this period of time Dale presented him with four beautiful children: Son Richard E. Harris Wife Sarah with their children Rebecca, Dustyn, Erik and Lynsie in Springfield, MO; Son Eric J. Harris and his children Heather, Sean, Trinity and Alex; Daughter Laurel A. Hager, Husband Charles in Albuquerque, NM and their daughters Samantha and Summer; Son, Jeffrey A. Harris, and his Companion Cynthia in Tijeras, NM. He is also survived by his brother Bruce Harris, wife Ann in Lansdale, PA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Dick was interested in the Performing Arts. His scholarship to become an Operatic Tenor was halted by military call to service. He resumed his music appreciation by joining the New Mexichords, a championship barbershop chorus in Albuquerque, NM. After his 26 year military career he entered the University of Albuquerque, NM and received a Nursing degree and worked for 15 years at St. Joseph Hospital in Albuquerque, NM as an RN.



Dick also trained and became a docent at the Rio Grande Zoo. He traveled around New Mexico with the Zoo To You education program giving classes and presentations to schools, boys and girls clubs, senior citizen centers and other organizations. He also served as a field judge for 22 years at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.



Cremation has taken place and a Life Celebration is in the planning stages.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store