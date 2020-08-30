Richard Stansbury

Richard Dean StansburyRichard Dean Stansbury, age 93, born Sunday, September 5, 1926 in Eldorado, Kansas went to join our Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was raised in Whitewater, KS. His dad was manager of a lumber yard until his father died when he was nine years old. His mother, sister and he moved to Eureka, and on to Howard, Kansas and then to Wichita, so he could get a better education and then the war broke out He was a WWII veteran, proudly serving in the Navy as Electrician Mate 3rd class of aboard the USS Enterprise and then Air Force National Guard as a radar technician. He went to Wichita State College to further his education. He earned his pilot's license while in college and instrument rating here in Albuquerque. He was also a Ham Radio Operator for a long time.After his service, he met his wife on a blind date, set up by his friend, with his friend's sister. That was on a Labor Day dance. It was instant love. He married Dorothy Mae Lickey just three months later, on Saturday, December 28, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas. In 2016 they were married for 70 years, still just as much in love. He was a police officer, postal worker, worked for Boeing working on B 59's, B 50's & B 52's. He was a 3dr Degree Mason, Scottish Right, and a Shriner. He retired from the Federal Aviation Agency after 30 years of service. He also worked for Sperry Company after that, in the aviation department setting up a modem lab for equipment He and his wife were members of First Christian Church for about 40 years where Richard served as a church elder. They have been NM residents since 1969.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Stansbury; Cheryl D. Stansbury, and her two children, Barbara Clary and Robert W. Webster; Gary C and Prescilla Stansbury and their two children; Joseph and Adriana Stansbmy; Mrs.Victoria Anaya; Roger D and Linda Stansbury and their daughter, Mrs. Shelly K; and John Green. In the families are a combination of 5 grand kids, 14 great grandkids. Please visit our online guest book for Richard at