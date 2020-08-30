1/1
Richard Stansbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Dean Stansbury



Richard Dean Stansbury, age 93, born Sunday, September 5, 1926 in Eldorado, Kansas went to join our Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was raised in Whitewater, KS. His dad was manager of a lumber yard until his father died when he was nine years old. His mother, sister and he moved to Eureka, and on to Howard, Kansas and then to Wichita, so he could get a better education and then the war broke out He was a WWII veteran, proudly serving in the Navy as Electrician Mate 3rd class of aboard the USS Enterprise and then Air Force National Guard as a radar technician. He went to Wichita State College to further his education. He earned his pilot's license while in college and instrument rating here in Albuquerque. He was also a Ham Radio Operator for a long time.

After his service, he met his wife on a blind date, set up by his friend, with his friend's sister. That was on a Labor Day dance. It was instant love. He married Dorothy Mae Lickey just three months later, on Saturday, December 28, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas. In 2016 they were married for 70 years, still just as much in love. He was a police officer, postal worker, worked for Boeing working on B 59's, B 50's & B 52's. He was a 3dr Degree Mason, Scottish Right, and a Shriner. He retired from the Federal Aviation Agency after 30 years of service. He also worked for Sperry Company after that, in the aviation department setting up a modem lab for equipment He and his wife were members of First Christian Church for about 40 years where Richard served as a church elder. They have been NM residents since 1969.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Stansbury; Cheryl D. Stansbury, and her two children, Barbara Clary and Robert W. Webster; Gary C and Prescilla Stansbury and their two children; Joseph and Adriana Stansbmy; Mrs.Victoria Anaya; Roger D and Linda Stansbury and their daughter, Mrs. Shelly K; and John Green. In the families are a combination of 5 grand kids, 14 great grandkids. Please visit our online guest book for Richard at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved