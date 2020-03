Guest Book View Sign Service Information Garden City Funeral Home 1705 West Broadway Missoula , MT 59808 (406)-543-4190 Send Flowers Obituary

and friends, was always an adventurer and traveled extensively as a young man. He became a physicist and mathematician, graduating from Case University in Ohio. During WWII he was enlisted as a Naval officer and conducted research developing radar and sonar systems, where his swimming skills were put to good use.



After the war, he returned to school and earned a PhD in physics with a minor in mathematics from Iowa State University. He was recruited by Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory in New Mexico to work on nuclear particle measurements and accelerator technology.



He became a private pilot and spent many a weekend mountain climbing and downhill skiing with friends.



It was there he met his wife and co-adventurer, Evelyn (Jonnie), who preceded him in death just six months ago.



He spent the final seven years of his life in Lincoln, MT.



He is survived by two children, Grant Stokes (Ann) and Laura Burns (Jerry) and four grandchildren, Margo, Garrett, Eliza and Ellen all of whom have been inspired by his intellect, determination and accomplishments.







At his request no formal service will be held.







Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.gardencityfh.com.



