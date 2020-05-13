Richard Strasia
Richard Strasia





The world is a little bit less with the passing of our friend, father, husband and mentor Richard Strasia.

He was fascinated by nature, astronomy, animals, travel, peoples and their culture. Our hero, cub scout, boy scout, and sea scout leader, inventor, sailor, happy maker Hard ass lineman, fireman, and foster parent, Beyond Generous, loving, kind and compassionate,

Our heart is without words We will miss him everyday of our life Now with his maker in paradise.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Art on the Rio, 546 Hwy 165, Placitas, NM 87043


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Richard had a profound influence on my life. He was a great lineman and a mentor at PNM. He will be missed by many. May he rest in peace.
Danny Cunningham
Friend
