Richard Strasia











The world is a little bit less with the passing of our friend, father, husband and mentor Richard Strasia.



He was fascinated by nature, astronomy, animals, travel, peoples and their culture. Our hero, cub scout, boy scout, and sea scout leader, inventor, sailor, happy maker Hard ass lineman, fireman, and foster parent, Beyond Generous, loving, kind and compassionate,



Our heart is without words We will miss him everyday of our life Now with his maker in paradise.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Art on the Rio, 546 Hwy 165, Placitas, NM 87043





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store