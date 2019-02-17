Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard T. Bressan. View Sign

Richard T. Bressan, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2019. Rick was born October 5, 1947 in Erie, PA to Leo and Evelyn Bressan. His family moved to Albuquerque in 1953 when his father took a job with Sandia Labs. He attended Fatima Elementary and St. Pius X High School. He graduated UNM with a degree in Accounting and served in the NM National Guard during the Vietnam era.



After obtaining his CPA license, his career began with Arthur Anderson in Phoenix, but he always missed the four seasons of New Mexico and returned to Albuquerque to work as an auditor at Touche Ross. He worked as Financial Officer at Bellamah Corporation, which led to his career in land development and homebuilding.



He met his wife, Karla at Bellamah and they were married on Rick's birthday in 1985 â€" so he never forgot their anniversary! They welcomed two daughters to their family â€" Katie in 1987, and Krissy in 1990.



Because his dad, Leo, was a Boy Scout Leader, Rick spent many years in Boy Scouts which fueled his love of the outdoors. He was an avid skier. Even a knee-replacement eight years ago couldn't keep him off the slopes. He loved to backpack and hike, having trekked the Grand Canyon many times. One of his favorite activities was lunch and dinner with friends. "He never met a meal he didn't like." He also enjoyed traveling with friends and family. One of his favorite indoor activities was tackling 1000-piece puzzles; he never gave up! He knew where all the best free coffee was â€" at friends' offices. Competitive by nature, he played golf for many years until coming home one day and proclaiming the "Game Always Wins." Karla told him to go to work because you don't come from work angry. He agreed and never picked up another golf club!



An eternal optimist, Rick had Lobo tickets for almost 50 years. He vacillated between "I'm getting rid of my tickets" to "Next year will be a good year." He always carried his laminated team roster to the games.



He gave new meaning to the words "work ethic." A bad day at work was better than a good day golfing. He loved his work and had no plans to retire. He had his finger on the pulse of the local real estate market and was Managing Director for Land Advisors Organization in New Mexico. He was on the board or a member of many professional organizations, including HBA, ULI, NAIOP, and volunteered on several APS boards.



Rick always went the extra mile to help anyone and succeeded with astounding regularity. He was a driving force in bringing people together, whether in his professional or personal life. He cheerfully organized the St. Pius Class of 1965 reunions and first Friday lunches that continue today.



Rick is survived by his wife, Karla; his daughters, Krissy Bressan of Albuquerque, Katie and husband, Noel Pellerin of Kauai; his brother, Tom Bressan of San Francisco; his Uncle Bob Gardner of Albuquerque and Aunt Elie Sebring of California and many cherished family members and friends.



If you would like to share a story about Rick with the family, please email



Donations may be made in Rick's memory to St. Pius X High School,



"Lunch with Rick", a memorial service for Rick Bressan, will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at The Event Center at Sandia Golf Club, 30 Rainbow Rd, Albuquerque.



www.FrenchFunerals.com



