Richard Tavelli

Richard William TavelliRick's sense of humor, kindness, generosity, and love for his family, friends, and community was nothing short of legendary. He passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Loretta Tavelli; son, Andrew (wife, Kelly Tavelli); and daughter, Larissa (husband, Nick Pearce); four grandchildren, Maddie, Armond, Blake, and Rory Tavelli; and one Baby Pearce on the way; along with numerous extended family members and dear friends.Born in Cortland, NY on April 3, 1950, he was the only child of Elmer and Marguerite Tavelli. He moved to Albuquerque in 1971 where he was a member of the University of New Mexico Lobo football team, joined the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, met and married the love of his life, and graduated UNM with a bachelor's degree with a concentration in Architecture.Rick spent his professional career building our communities. Some of his most notable projects include Isotopes Stadium, the Albuquerque Aquarium and Bio Park, and Civic Plaza among many others. He also served on multiple boards and acted as an advisor on many projects. His love for building extended into his hobbies with multiple additions to his family's home, custom-built furniture, and special projects for friends and family. He enjoyed working in the yard, playing and watching sports, traveling, and visiting his children and grandchildren, who embody his fun spirit.His love and legacy will continue to live on in all of us and our community for many years to come. He will be dearly missed and forever in our thoughts and hearts.For a more fitting tribute to honor Rick's legacy, please visit the link below, and for those who knew him please share your stories on the Tribute Wall. We plan to celebrate his life together sometime in the future when we can all safely get together and toast to our favorite memories and stories of him. Please visit our online guestbook for Rick at