Richard Trask
Richard Allen
Trask Sr., 99, passed away on February 19,
2019 at the Thomas Creek VA Hospital in Amarillo, TX. He was born on September 16th, 1919 in Kansas City, MO to Anna and
Charles Wesley
Trask. The family moved to Albuquerque, NM when he was a child. He graduated from AHS in 1937.
Richard enlisted in the 200th Coast Guard Artillery on January 6, 1941 and was sent to the Philippines as part of the 515th Coast Guard Artillery. He was a survivor of the horrific Bataan Death March and also spent three and a half years in Japanese Prison Camp.
After WWII ended and he was released he returned to Albuquerque. He
met and married Sophie
(Babe) ( Hendricks on January 5, 1947. They spent 63 wonderful years together.
Richard owned a Tastee-Freez in Albuquerque for several years and then worked as an accountant at Plasco Window
and Glass until retirement.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Babe, a brother, Wesley Trask, sisters; Helen
Temperly and Anna Guall.
He is survived by son; Rick Trask (Kathi) of
Clovis, daughter; Pam
Brosman (Jeff) of Mesa, AZ, son; Jeff Trask (Patricia Good - Significant other) of Albuquerque, NM, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Albuquerque at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home in Clovis, NM and French's Mortuary in Albuquerque.
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019