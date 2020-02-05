Richard V. Jaramillo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard V. Jaramillo.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard V. Jaramillo





Richard "Pompa" Jaramillo went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. He was born October 13, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM to Geronimo and Veneranda Jaramillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Roger and Ruben Jaramillo.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Restoration Ministries Church located at 824 San Mateo SE with a reception immediately following. Parking lot entrance is located behind the church on Ortiz SE.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by

www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.