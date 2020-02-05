Richard V. Jaramillo
Richard "Pompa" Jaramillo went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2020. He was born October 13, 1957 in Albuquerque, NM to Geronimo and Veneranda Jaramillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Roger and Ruben Jaramillo.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 pm at Restoration Ministries Church located at 824 San Mateo SE with a reception immediately following. Parking lot entrance is located behind the church on Ortiz SE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2020