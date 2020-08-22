Richard P. Valdez Sr.











A celebration of life Mass will be held for Richard P. Valdez on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Shrine of St. Bernadette on Indian School Rd NE. Private interment will take place immediately after at Sunset Memorial Park.



Richard passed away on May 5, 2020, after a brief battle with Covid-19. His family would like to thank all who have previously sent their condolences. At this time there will not be a family or public reception.





