Richard Valdez Sr.
Richard P. Valdez Sr.





A celebration of life Mass will be held for Richard P. Valdez on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Shrine of St. Bernadette on Indian School Rd NE. Private interment will take place immediately after at Sunset Memorial Park.

Richard passed away on May 5, 2020, after a brief battle with Covid-19. His family would like to thank all who have previously sent their condolences. At this time there will not be a family or public reception.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
10:00 AM
Shrine of St. Bernadette
AUG
27
Interment
Sunset Memorial Park
