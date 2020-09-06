Richard W. Donovan
Richard (Dick) W. Donovan died in Albuquerque on August 7, 2020, following hospitalization from a stroke. He was born on May 3, 1931, in Gardner, KS, and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Dick earned his Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Kansas University. He married the love of his life Marilyn Lovelady Donovan on August 19, 1955. His first engineering job was with Wilcox Electric in Kansas City, MO. In 1971, he relocated his family to Albuquerque, where he became well known in aviation circles as the driving force behind Terra Avionics, a small manufacturing company that produced handheld communications and navigation equipment for experimental and sport aviation needs. In 1996, Trimble Navigation acquired Terra's product line and Dick retired a few years later to enjoy his family and friends.
Dick is survived by: his wife Marilyn; his three children, Leslie Donovan, Laura Parker, and Michael Donovan; and four grandchildren, Hannah Parker, Ford Parker, Connor Donovan, Collin Donovan; as well as many extended family and friends. The family plans to hold a memorial celebration at some point in the future.
Donations in Dick's honor may be made to the Commemorative Air Force-
Lobo Wing at www.lobowing.org
or St. John's United Methodist Church in
Albuquerque at www.stjohns-abq.org
.