Richard Darryll WeaverOur treasured son, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle Richard Darryll Weaver died on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Rich was born on Tuesday, August 28, 1956, in Las Vegas, NV. After moving around the country with his Naval family, he went to Highland High School and attended the University of New Mexico here in Albuquerque. He served in the Navy for many years and retired in southern California. He moved back to Albuquerque in 2018 where he joyfully joined his buddy Leroy in renovating and reselling houses.Rich liked old movies, songs and singing them, and dancing. He liked to have fun, and, like a true sailor, always accompanied his sea stories with a whiskey (Bushmills, please!) and a beer.Rich valued family and took great joy and pride in being a father. He had a wicked sense of humor that always made you laugh and could also tell a heartwarming story that brought tears to your eyes. He was one of the kindest people you are likely to meet - he loved and was loved by everyone who knew him. We are grateful that the last three years in Albuquerque brought him so much happiness.The folks who are mourning the loss of his presence in our lives are his father, Richard L. Weaver; his son, Lucas Weaver; his grandchildren, Kellin, Ava, and Jenna; his siblings, Terri, Barb and spouse Allan, "Big Brother" Dave and spouse Sharon, and "Sissy" Pamela and spouse Charlie; his Auntie Cora; his cousins Brenda, Dolores, and Michael, 10 nieces and nephews; and his good friend Leroy.We miss him dearly, and his untimely death has, in Rich's own words, "brought a tear to our one good eye." Please visit our online guest book for Richard at