Richard Wetherill







Richard Wetherill IV, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was US Navy veteran, who was honored to serve his country. He is preceded in death is by his mother Valerie Giannini Wetherill. He leaves behind his father



Richard Wetherill III, three sons Richard Wetherill V, Benjamin Wetherill, and Jeremy Wetherill, five grandchildren, one brother and four sisters. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace until we meet again.



A celebration of his life will be announced post-pandemic.





