Richard Yates
Richard Yates





Richard Byron Yates, age 65 passed away at home April 29th 2020. He is proceeded in Death by his Father Byron Yates Mother Lucia Yates and Son Joey Yates. He is survived by his brother Fred Yates (Cristina) Wife Michelle Yates Son Jecoa Catt (Aminda) and many family and friends. Celebration of his life will be Celebrated in Albuquerque at a later date.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
