Richard Zugg
Richard Zugg



Richard Zugg, age 89 of Tucson, Arizona, passed away in July of 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou; one daughter, Patti (Dave) Sabo of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one son, Ronnie (Trish) Zugg of Palmer, Alaska; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Richard was born and raised in Kansas and then attended New Mexico Military Institute. He met his wife in New Mexico, and their union resulted in 50 years of adventures, working many years at the Albuquerque newspaper, a bit of ranching and a great family life. Never afraid to work hard, Richard and his family spent a year in Alaska before experiencing the great Earthquake of '64 and promptly returning to New Mexico. Richard enjoyed good music, nice cars, traveling in his many motorhomes, and exploring the warm weather of places such as Australia and Hawaii.

After years of hard work, Richard and his wife retired to Tucson, Arizona and enjoyed RVing thousands of miles across the country; even to Alaska, Canada & Mexico. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Richard's character, enjoy a good memory or laugh of your time spent with Richard and his family, or take to the road as he so loved to do!

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
